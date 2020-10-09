New Roads braces for area's strongest winds later Friday

NEW ROADS – The National Guard staged emergency response crews here as the city prepared for hurricane-force wind gusts late Friday.

WBRZ reporter Bess Casserleigh reported from New Roads Friday as crews were setting up for a long evening.

Pointe Coupee Parish is forecast to experience the harshest conditions in the Greater Baton Rouge area as the storm system pushes northeast.