New Roads barbershop holds food drive to give back to public

Tuesday, November 04 2025
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ROADS - A New Roads barbershop is holding a food drive to help the community find their next meal.

Lucky 7's Barbershop began collecting non-perishable items from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. They will also collect these items from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday.

