New rice facility projected to bring in 35 new jobs to south Louisiana

LOUISIANA - Gov. John Bel Edwards and the South Louisiana Rail Facility (SLRF) announced on Thursday that SLRF will develop a new rice mill in Jefferson Davis Parish.

The $11.6 million rice mill will be located in Jefferson Davis Parish and is expected create seven new direct jobs, with an average annual salary of $43,103, plus benefits.

According to the Louisiana Economic Development, the new project will bring in 28 new indirect jobs, which will be a total of 35 new jobs in the Louisiana Southwest Region.

Construction is expected to begin in September 2020.

"The South Louisiana Rail Facility’s new rice mill will reward the hard work of more than 200 Louisiana rice farmers with added value for their operations and diversified products for international markets. This new facility will be built to last and to provide opportunities for Louisiana farmers for decades to come,” says Gov. Edwards.