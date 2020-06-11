Latest Weather Blog
New rice facility projected to bring in 35 new jobs to south Louisiana
LOUISIANA - Gov. John Bel Edwards and the South Louisiana Rail Facility (SLRF) announced on Thursday that SLRF will develop a new rice mill in Jefferson Davis Parish.
The $11.6 million rice mill will be located in Jefferson Davis Parish and is expected create seven new direct jobs, with an average annual salary of $43,103, plus benefits.
According to the Louisiana Economic Development, the new project will bring in 28 new indirect jobs, which will be a total of 35 new jobs in the Louisiana Southwest Region.
Construction is expected to begin in September 2020.
"The South Louisiana Rail Facility’s new rice mill will reward the hard work of more than 200 Louisiana rice farmers with added value for their operations and diversified products for international markets. This new facility will be built to last and to provide opportunities for Louisiana farmers for decades to come,” says Gov. Edwards.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
LSU Football prepares to go back to workouts
-
With safeguards in place, Catholic High football team returns for on-campus workouts...
-
Jah'von Grigsby's recruiting surge
-
Southern baseball players meet for unofficial practice in Port Allen
-
Kenan Cooper is first from West Feliciana to swim collegialety