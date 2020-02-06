New proposal would eliminate death penalty in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - State Representative Kyle M. Green Jr. has prefiled a bill in the latest push to eliminate capital punishment in Louisiana.

House Bill 38 would get rid of the death sentence as a form of punishment. Anyone who commits first-degree murder, first degree rape, and treason would get a max sentence of life imprisonment without consideration of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.

If the proposal were to be passed in the upcoming legislative session beginning in March, inmates currently on death row would be resentenced.

Another attempt to end the death penalty in Louisiana fell short in the state Senate last year. Louisiana has gone more than a decade since its last execution, which came Jan. 7, 2010. Gerald Bordelon died by lethal injection.

Corrections officials say they can't obtain lethal injection drugs amid pushback from pharmaceutical manufacturers, which has put a halt on executing death row inmates.

There are currently 68 people on death row in Louisiana with no execution dates.