New privacy rules expected for Internet providers
NEW YORK - The federal government is proposing new privacy rules that would make Internet providers like cable and phone companies ask your permission in some instances before using and sharing your data.
The Federal Communications Commission will vote on the proposal at its meeting on March 31. That would kick off months of meetings and comments before any final rules are adopted.
The rules are likely to face criticism and possible lawsuits from Internet service providers.
The FCC also wants rules on how ISPs must protect your data from breaches and how fast they tell you about it you're affected by a hack.
The rules affect only companies that connect you to the Internet like Comcast, Verizon and Sprint. They do not apply to Internet companies like Facebook or Google.
