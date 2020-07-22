New poll says most Louisianans support mask mandate

LOUISIANA - A new poll, commissioned by House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, suggest that most people in the state of Louisiana are supportive of the mask mandate set by Governor Edwards just weeks ago.

According to the Advocate, the survery shows 61% of those polled says the public health emergency in the state should not be canceled, 22% says it should and 17% remain undecided.

House Speaker Schexnayder, a republican, sent the poll to his collegues via text urging fellow Republicans to stop trying to overturn the mandate.

"In light of the governor's recent extension of Phase 2 and the continued discussion surrounding the petition to cancel the health emergency declaration, I thought it would be helpful for you to see where the residents of our districts stand," Schexnayder said in the text.

The mask mandate has been the subject of nationwide controversy.