New Pointe Coupee sheriff Rene Thibodeaux sworn in Friday
POINTE COUPEE- Pointe Coupee has a new sheriff in town.
Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux was sworn in Friday, June 26, at the Pointe Coupee Parish Courthouse.
Thibodeaux was elected in October of 2019, winning against the three-term incumbent Bud Torres.
He tallied 5,775 votes (58 percent) against 4,547 (42 percent) for Torres, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.
“My grandfather was a chief of police in Fordoche and my dad worked 42 years, so I set out to do as many things as I could to prepare myself for this,” Thibodeaux said.
