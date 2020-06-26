New Pointe Coupee sheriff Rene Thibodeaux sworn in Friday

POINTE COUPEE- Pointe Coupee has a new sheriff in town.

Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux was sworn in Friday, June 26, at the Pointe Coupee Parish Courthouse.

Thibodeaux was elected in October of 2019, winning against the three-term incumbent Bud Torres.

He tallied 5,775 votes (58 percent) against 4,547 (42 percent) for Torres, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

“My grandfather was a chief of police in Fordoche and my dad worked 42 years, so I set out to do as many things as I could to prepare myself for this,” Thibodeaux said.