New physicians graduate amid historic pandemic

BATON ROUGE – While COVID-19 swept the local community and world into an unprecedented health crisis, eighteen physicians in residence at Baton Rouge General quickly adapted to the changing circumstances, eagerly stepping in and assisting at a critical time in the hospital's history.

This fortitude and adaptability led to their successful completion of Baton Rouge General’s (BRG) residency programs in Family Medicine and Internal Medicine and they're now beginning new careers at health systems and physician practices across the country.

“The Class of 2020 proved what it means to be a doctor during the unprecedented time of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Vasudev Tati, Program Director for IMRP. “All of these graduates gave themselves over to their patients and were selfless to the cause, and it has been an honor and privilege to teach them, work with them, and watch them serve their fellow man.”

Six graduates will remain at BRG – Rachel Brady, DO, Benjamin Levron, MD, and Robert Sudduth, DO, at Baton Rouge General Physicians clinics and Amar Dave, MD, Bayley Hubble, MD, and Aaron Williams, MD as hospitalists.

The Family Medicine graduates are Cassandra Barnes, MD; Rachel Brady, DO; Patrick Cudahy, MD; Jeremy Knott, MD; Vineeth Kumar, MD; Benjamin Levron, MD; Luciano Mancera, MD; and Robert Sudduth, DO.

The Internal Medicine graduates are Amar Dave, MD; Bayley Hubble, MD; Dasha Lopez, MD; Sai Malireddy, MD; Dillon McCarty, MD; Abhishek Methukupally, MD; Ankitha Nukala, MD; Nipur Patel, MD; Nikhil Tarte, MD; and Aaron Williams, MD.

Family and internal medicine residency programs typically require three-year commitments following medical school.

Upon completion of residency, physicians take exams to obtain board certification, then begin medical practice; or continue with additional fellowship training in sub-specialties such as sports medicine, geriatrics, cardiology, OB/GYN, global health, or others.

Through its education programs, BRG trains annually more than 500 medical students, residents, fellows, nurses, pharmacists, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, certified registered nurse anesthetists, and radiation technologists, and provides instructional locations for medical students from other schools, including Tulane and LSU.

Click here for more information on Baton Rouge General.