New Orleans WWII museum plans events for D-Day anniversary
NEW ORLEANS - The National World War II Museum in New Orleans is planning a slate of events to commemorate the 72nd anniversary of the invasion of Normandy.
June 6 will also mark the 16th anniversary of the museum that is considered one of the city's top tourist attractions.
For the D-Day anniversary, the museum will host a special program and ceremony at 11 a.m.
Throughout the day, visitors can also tour a Higgins boat. The boats were named after New Orleans businessman Andrew Jackson Higgins who designed and produced boats able to transport men and equipment from the sea to shore without using a harbor.
The boats were used extensively during the June 6, 1944 D-Day landings in France.
The museum will also feature newsreels and film footage of the invasion.
