New Orleans won't allow fans at any of Saints' home games in September

NEW ORLEANS - Mayor Latoya Cantrell said New Orleans will not allow fans to attend the Saints week three game in the Superdome despite the already getting approval from the state to do just that.

Cantrell said during a news conference Friday that the city will not allow any fans in the Superdome for the team's first two home games in week one and three. This comes after the Saints announced it had been cleared by the state to allow a limited number of fans at its Sept. 27 meeting with the Packers, pending city approval.

"While fan attendance will require both state and local approval, now that we've received the first set of approvals required to have fans in attendance, we're taking this opportunity to share critical information related to game day capacity, seat assignments and ticketing," the email said. "We continue to have positive dialogue with city officials on how and when to accommodate fans safely."

Despite that, Cantrell announced Friday that fans will not be allowed to attend that game either. The mayor added that tailgating on city property would be prohibited for the time being.

The announcement comes after the mayor said Thursday that New Orleans will not follow the state's lead, staying in phase 2 for the foreseeable future.