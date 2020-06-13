New Orleans will not play host to the 2020 Bayou Classic according Southern Athletic Director

NEW ORLEANS - Southern University Athletic Director, Roman Banks, says the popular Bayou Classic will not be played in New Orleans this year and possibly not in 2021.

Banks did not give specifics as to why the city will not play host to the game but COVID-19 has forced many conventions, events, and sports slated for the fall to be cancelled.

The Bayou Classic is an annual football game of the Southwest Athletic Conference (SWAC) between Grambling University and the Southern Jaguars. The game as it is known today was first played in Tulane Stadium in New Orleans although the series itself started in 1932.

As of now, no announcement has been made as to where the game will be played but Banks mentioned Tiger Stadium and Independence Stadium as possibilities.