'New Orleans will have a worse week next week', says surgeon
NEW ORLEANS - U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams says that New Orleans will experience a week like New York since Louisiana is expected for a flood of COVID-19 patients.
Dr. Adams says that cities like Detroit, Chicago and New Orleans will have to brace themselves for a projected hectic next week. "And so, we are preparing for that from a federal level. We’re deploying resources so that we can help them get through it,” says Dr. Adams.
This week the state of New York has had 16,383 new cases and 271 deaths from COVID-19.
As of Friday Louisiana has 2,746 reported cases and 119 deaths. New Orleans is expected to run out of ventilators by Thursday, April 2.
On Friday La. Gov. John Bel Edwards posted on twitter urging everyone to stay home to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
If we don’t flatten the curve, the New Orleans area could run out of ventilators by April 2.— John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) March 27, 2020
Now, more than ever, we need the people of Louisiana to stay home, stop the spread and save lives. #lagov #lalege pic.twitter.com/0G7eYwFf1s
