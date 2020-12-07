New Orleans voters reject mayor's tax proposals; mayor warns this will result in layoffs

New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell

NEW ORLEANS — Over the weekend, crescent city voters voiced their distaste for a series of tax proposals promoted by Mayor Latoya Cantrell.

According to WWL-TV, Saturday's election resulted in a rejection of three proposed property tax dedication changes and a French Quarter sales tax renewal.

Prior to the election results, Mayor Cantrell cautioned that choosing not to support her tax proposals would lead to layoffs of city employees.

On Sunday morning, she reiterated this concern, telling locals she anticipates holding several strategic planning sessions and warning them to prepare for the previously mentioned layoffs.

"We'll get through it, but were going to have to do more with less and there will be some cuts that will come with that," Cantrell said.

WWL-TV reports that Proposition 1 would have combined the revenue of two property taxes cover the costs of street and building maintenance.

But the New Orleans Public Library would have taken a hit had Proposition 2 passed, as it was designed to cut funding to the library and redirect monetary support to early childhood education scholarships.

According to WWL-TV, Proposition 3 would have created an economic development fund and provided money for more affordable housing.

Some local political experts believe Proposition 2's cut to library funding made the mayor's tax proposals especially unappealing to voters.

"It was a tough night for the mayor,"Dr. Edward Chervenak, a political scientist at the University of New Orleans, told WWL-TV. "They made the argument all three of them are interconnected, so once one became unpopular, that probably spilled over to the other two propositions."

"Once people began to realize money was going to be taken from the library, that turned them against those propositions," he continued.

Voters in the French Quarter also rejected a five year extension of a quarter cent sales tax for extra police protection, WWL-TV added. The current millage expires New Years Eve.

Mayor Cantrell confirmed to reporters Saturday that voters should not expect to see the three tax propositions on next year's ballot.