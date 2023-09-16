New Orleans Uber robbery actually started as solicitation for sexual favors

NEW ORLEANS - NOPD inestigated a robbery over the weekend after a man said he was robbed at gunpoint by two women posing as Uber drivers.



The 22-year-old victim told police the women had picked him up on Bourbon Street after he requested a ride Saturday. However, he later revealed in an interview he had arranged to "have a good time" with the two women.

According to a report from WWL-TV, the man says he and the two women made plans to go to an ATM so the man could withdrawal additional funds.

NOPD Public Information Officer Dawn Massey says while the investigation is ongoing, it was clearly determined that the two women were not Uber drivers and were attempting to solicit sexual favors for money.

The man originally claimed the women drove him to an intersection in a neighborhood west of the French Quarter, where one of them pulled out a gun and stole his debit card, cash and cellphone. The man then jumped out of the car and the women drove off.

It is unclear whether the armed robbery took place at this point.