Latest Weather Blog
New Orleans TV station loses part of roof during hurricane coverage
METAIRIE - Staff at WGNO had to evacuate from their control room in the middle of live coverage as the roof of their building was ripped off by winds from Hurricane Ida.
Tweets from anchors and reporters show rain leaking into their newsroom and falling ceiling tiles. The storm even smashed the station's satellites.
WGNO shares studio space with CW affiliate WNOL at The Galleria in Metairie.
Ceiling tiles are beginning to fall in our WGNO Newsroom. Multiple leaks and holes in our roof. pic.twitter.com/uKnoULFajl— Chris Welty (@Chris_R_Welty) August 30, 2021
You never think you want a hole in your building until hours of wall to wall coverage with no ac. Watch til the end. #ida #stillstreaming pic.twitter.com/GziTUeJvJv— Hank Allen (@HankAllenWX) August 30, 2021
Trending News
One of our satellites just got smashed outside the galleria by falling siding/structural damage. 110-115mph gusts. @BrookeLaizer_Wx @Ginger_Zee @HankAllenWX #Ida #HurricaneIda pic.twitter.com/3mlc5j0UDZ— Scot Pilié (@ScotPilie_Wx) August 29, 2021