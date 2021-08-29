New Orleans TV station loses part of roof during hurricane coverage

METAIRIE - Staff at WGNO had to evacuate from their control room in the middle of live coverage as the roof of their building was ripped off by winds from Hurricane Ida.

Tweets from anchors and reporters show rain leaking into their newsroom and falling ceiling tiles. The storm even smashed the station's satellites.

WGNO shares studio space with CW affiliate WNOL at The Galleria in Metairie.

Ceiling tiles are beginning to fall in our WGNO Newsroom. Multiple leaks and holes in our roof. pic.twitter.com/uKnoULFajl — Chris Welty (@Chris_R_Welty) August 30, 2021