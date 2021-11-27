40°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New Orleans transgender community, authorities meet to discuss safety

4 years 8 months 2 weeks ago Saturday, March 11 2017 Mar 11, 2017 March 11, 2017 6:39 PM March 11, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WWL-TV

Trending News

NEW ORLEANS - Members of the transgender community, the New Orleans police and local officials met during a town hall discussion on transgender violence.

WWL-TV reports the Friday forum was hosted by the Trans United Fund and Transitions Louisiana.

It was called after two transgender women were killed recently in New Orleans.

Along with members of the local LGBT community, City Council members Jason Williams and LaToya Cantrell and the New Orleans Police Department's liaison to the LGBT community, Frank Robertson, attended the meeting.

Robertson says police don't believe the two killings were connected but promises police will pursue the cases.

But Dorian Alexander questioned what the city was doing to make sure the crimes were thoroughly investigated and why authorities thought the crimes were not related.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days