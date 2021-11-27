Latest Weather Blog
New Orleans transgender community, authorities meet to discuss safety
NEW ORLEANS - Members of the transgender community, the New Orleans police and local officials met during a town hall discussion on transgender violence.
WWL-TV reports the Friday forum was hosted by the Trans United Fund and Transitions Louisiana.
It was called after two transgender women were killed recently in New Orleans.
Along with members of the local LGBT community, City Council members Jason Williams and LaToya Cantrell and the New Orleans Police Department's liaison to the LGBT community, Frank Robertson, attended the meeting.
Robertson says police don't believe the two killings were connected but promises police will pursue the cases.
But Dorian Alexander questioned what the city was doing to make sure the crimes were thoroughly investigated and why authorities thought the crimes were not related.
