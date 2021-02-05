47°
New Orleans to reactivate traffic cameras in school zones

By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Authorities plan to reactivate traffic cameras in school zones in New Orleans.

City officials on Thursday announced that the school cameras will be turned back on at 7 a.m. Monday.

The automated photo enforcement program is one part of the city’s strategy to reduce speeding and increase safety on New Orleans streets, WGNO-TV reported.

Motorists are expected to adhere to 20-mph school zone speed limits.

