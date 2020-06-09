New Orleans to move into Phase Two of state-wide reopening plan Saturday

NewOrleans.com

NEW ORLEANS- New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced that the city will move into the second phase of Louisiana's reopening plan on Saturday, June 13, during a town hall meeting Tuesday afternoon.

In the second phase of reopening for New Orleans, restaurants and other businesses will be able to bump up capacity from 25% to 50% while maintaining social distancing measures.

Other places that will be open and welcoming up to 250 people will include movie theatres and houses of worship.

Bars, which were unable to open in Phase One, will be able to open at 25% capacity.

Casinos and video poker establishments will also be able to operate at 25% capacity.

Gatherings had previously been limited to 10 people, but in Phase Two, weddings, funerals, and other gatherings will be limited to 100 people as long as there is a crowd control officer per 50 people.

Indoor live entertainment will not be allowed in the second phase of the city's reopening, but outdoor live performances will be.

"It's because of our people, our residents are at the forefront, having made this tremendous progress that allows us, this city, to continue to make progress," Cantrell said.

The rest of Louisiana moved into Phase Two on Saturday, June 6, but New Orleans officials chose to stay in Phase One to limit a spike in coronavirus cases in the city.

New Orleans and Jefferson Parish were the first areas in the state to report COVID cases in late March. Both areas have been able to decrease the number of new cases reported daily.

Since the city has moved into Phase One, there have not been any increases in its daily count of new cases.

Sector-specific guidelines will be in place to ensure safe operations. Large gatherings will continue to be prohibited due to the significant risk of rapid spread through groups. High-risk residents, like seniors & people w/ serious medical conditions should continue to stay home — Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) June 9, 2020