New Orleans to begin strictly enforcing juvenile curfew

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - In an effort to curb a rise in juvenile crime, New Orleans will resume enforcing a juvenile curfew.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson last week said enforcement begins Monday.

The city's curfew ordinance prohibits minors 16 and younger from being in a public place after 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday between June 1 and Aug. 31 and after 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The curfew is lifted at 6 a.m. daily. There are exceptions if the minor is out for employment purposes or being supervised at a school or recreational activity or with a parent or guardian.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports the law has been around since 1994. Ferguson says violators will be patted down and taken to Covenant House until a parent can pick them up.