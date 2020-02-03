New Orleans singer, Lil Wayne, guest stars on The Masked Singer

Lil Wayne Photo: YouTube

After Sunday night's Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, The Masked Singer was revealed as one of Louisiana's most popular artists.

Jamie Foxx, along with panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and guest judge Robin Thicke appeared for the show's premiere.

At the end of the program, New Orleans' rapper, Lil Wayne was revealed as the masked singer known as 'Robot' and the panel lost their minds.

"No way," said Foxx.

"This is the most shocked I've ever been on this show," said Thicke.

"The Masked Singer" resumes Wednesday during its normal time slot.