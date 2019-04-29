81°
New Orleans: Shootout leaves 8-year-old, 2 others wounded
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - New Orleans police say an 8-year-old girl and two adults were wounded in a shootout.
Police spokesman Juan Barnes says in a statement that two suspects were exchanging gunfire Sunday evening in a New Orleans neighborhood. Three people were caught in the crossfire and wounded. The 8-year-old girl and a 29-year-old woman were grazed by bullets.
Barnes said a 26-year-old male victim was shot in the torso.
Both the suspects drove off after the shooting.
Barnes said all the victims were taken to the hospital in private vehicles and were in stable condition.
