New Orleans: Shootout leaves 8-year-old, 2 others wounded

7 hours 43 minutes 44 seconds ago Monday, April 29 2019 Apr 29, 2019 April 29, 2019 11:28 AM April 29, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WWL
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - New Orleans police say an 8-year-old girl and two adults were wounded in a shootout.
  
Police spokesman Juan Barnes says in a statement that two suspects were exchanging gunfire Sunday evening in a New Orleans neighborhood. Three people were caught in the crossfire and wounded. The 8-year-old girl and a 29-year-old woman were grazed by bullets.
  
Barnes said a 26-year-old male victim was shot in the torso.
  
Both the suspects drove off after the shooting.
  
Barnes said all the victims were taken to the hospital in private vehicles and were in stable condition.
