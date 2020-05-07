Latest Weather Blog
New Orleans Saints use NFL schedule release to give back to communities suffering during COVID-19 outbreak
NEW ORLEANS- The New Orleans Saints released a video on social media Thursday for the NFL schedule release day that is much different than the typical, competitive banter.
Rather than warning other teams of the wrath to come in the 2020-2021 football season, the Saints saw an opportunity to uplift other cities during a time of crisis.
The New Orleans Saints official Twitter account released a video that started with a glimpse of highlights from previous seasons, but that took a turn.
"While we may be enemies on the field, we are one team with one mission," the video states in a transition from sports to service.
The team donated and delivered meals to those on the frontlines during the coronavirus crisis, along with others who are in need.
The video shows deliveries being made in Atlanta, Philidelphia, Detroit, and more.
In the video, Hurricane Katrina damage is shown with the caption, "We are no strangers to hard times."
The team adds a light touch at the end, saying, "We hope to see (beat) you this fall."
It’s schedule release day ??— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 7, 2020
And we’re doing things a little different this time around.
#Saints | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/aj4vMCPUc1
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Dental Offices resuming procedures struggle to find PPE
-
Pregnant nurse with COVID-19 recovers, goes back to work
-
BRPD officer shot in line of duty released from hospital Thursday
-
Hundreds evacuated as wildfires rage in Florida Panhandle
-
BRPD officer shot in line of duty released from hospital Thursday
Sports Video
-
Walker's Christian Cassels signing with Belhaven is true comeback story
-
Southeastern stud gets pro opportunity in native Canada
-
Southern Law grad is instilling faith in others through faith
-
Malcolm Roach inks free agent deal with Saints
-
U High Athletes Get Creative with Signing Day Festivities