New Orleans Saints to host Green Bay Packers in week one of 2021 NFL season

48 minutes 28 seconds ago Wednesday, May 12 2021 May 12, 2021 May 12, 2021 8:29 AM May 12, 2021 in News
Source: New Orleans Saints
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - To kick off the 2021 NFL season, the New Orleans Saints will host the Green Bay Packers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, according to a recent announcement from the team.

The game between two of the best in the NFC will take place at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday, September 12.

The remainder of the schedule is expected to be released by Wednesday evening. 

