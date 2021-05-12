New Orleans Saints to host Green Bay Packers in week one of 2021 NFL season

NEW ORLEANS - To kick off the 2021 NFL season, the New Orleans Saints will host the Green Bay Packers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, according to a recent announcement from the team.

The Saints will open the regular season vs the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 12 at the @MBSuperdome! (FOX/3:25 pm CT)



?? Full #Saints schedule will be posted on https://t.co/KlYFEtTVGF at 6:45 pm CT



?? @NFLNetwork's Schedule Release show at 7 pm CT pic.twitter.com/9jtxbIi4J3 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 12, 2021

The game between two of the best in the NFC will take place at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday, September 12.

The remainder of the schedule is expected to be released by Wednesday evening.