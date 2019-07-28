76°
New Orleans Saints player seeks retrial in sex assault case

1 hour 43 minutes 37 seconds ago Sunday, July 28 2019 Jul 28, 2019 July 28, 2019 7:30 PM July 28, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) - A former University of Wyoming football player who was signed by the New Orleans Saints is asking for a new trial after pleading no contest to sexual battery and unlawful touching.
 
The Laramie Boomerang reported Friday that Carl Granderson's attorney told a judge that Granderson wants to withdraw his plea and have his 6-month jail sentence overturned.
 
The attorney, Megan Overman Goetz, told the newspaper she couldn't comment.
 
Granderson was a defensive end for Wyoming. Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis said last week the team was waiting to see the outcome of the court case before deciding what action to take.
 
Granderson was originally charged with third-degree sexual assault, which can carry a prison term of up to 10 years. He pleaded no contest to lesser charges in a plea deal.
 

