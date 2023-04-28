72°
New Orleans Saints pick Notre Dame defensive end in Round 2 of NFL Draft
NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints selected defensive end Isaiah Foskey as the 40th pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.
#Saints Time to get to know Notre Dame DE Isaiah Foskey! #NFLDraft #WhoDat pic.twitter.com/b1IqrqHKre— Hunter McCann (@mccann_hunter) April 29, 2023
Foskey is headed down to the Big Easy from Notre Dame.
