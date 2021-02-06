New Orleans Saints facing harsh discipline for violating NFL's COVID-19 guidelines

NEW ORLEANS, La. - The New Orleans Saints are expecting to face the biggest repercussions yet for violating the NFL's policies on COVID-19 a third time.

Running back Alvin Kamara tested positive for COVID-19 recently, missing the team's Week 17 game after coming into close contact with another positive individual. The interaction, which was captured on surveillance cameras and obtained by the NFL, violated safety guidelines put into place by the league.

The Saints were previously fined $250,000 for not wearing proper face coverings during Week 2, and another $100,000 was fined to coach Sean Payton at that time. The team faced another $500,000 for a maskless gathering after their Week 9 win.

The disciplinary action has not yet been confirmed, but it may cost the team another large fine or a draft pick.