New Orleans Saints draft Cesar Ruiz with first-round pick

NEW ORLEANS- The New Orleans Saints draft Michigan interior lineman Cesar Ruiz with the number 24 pick of the 2020 NFL draft.

In the virtual NFL draft Thursday night, the Saints chose a 6'3, 307-pound lineman with a 33-inch vertical jump lineman for their first draft pick.

Ruiz went from the No. 1 center in his high school recruiting class to one of the top centers in the country at Michigan. Now, he is the first center off the board on draft day.

This year's draft much different than in 2019 when the Saints did not have a first-round pick.

You can watch the draft on WBRZ Channel 2. Check back for more updates.