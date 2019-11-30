59°
New Orleans Saints defeat Falcons, 26-18

Thursday, November 28 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

The New Orleans Saints have defeated the Atlanta Falcons and clinched the NFC South division title with a 26-18 win.

The Saints didn’t lose hope after losing to Atlanta in Week 10, a 26-9 loss that ended their six-game winning streak.

Instead, they regrouped and improved to 10-2 on the season.

Today’s win marks the third consecutive season that the Saints have won the NFC South.

