92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New Orleans restricting bar seating at restaurants amid rising coronavirus cases

1 hour 58 minutes 52 seconds ago Wednesday, July 08 2020 Jul 8, 2020 July 08, 2020 3:08 PM July 08, 2020 in News
Source: WWL-TV
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - Mayor Latoya Cantrell says New Orleans will not allow bar seating at restaurants starting Saturday.

Along with eliminating bar seating, restaurant seating will be limited overall to 25 people indoors. The announcement is the latest step by the city to combat the surging number of coronavirus cases.

Cantrell says the precautions are being taken so that restaurants won't have to close entirely.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days