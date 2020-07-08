92°
New Orleans restricting bar seating at restaurants amid rising coronavirus cases
NEW ORLEANS - Mayor Latoya Cantrell says New Orleans will not allow bar seating at restaurants starting Saturday.
Along with eliminating bar seating, restaurant seating will be limited overall to 25 people indoors. The announcement is the latest step by the city to combat the surging number of coronavirus cases.
Cantrell says the precautions are being taken so that restaurants won't have to close entirely.
Restaurants and bars will have NO seating at the bar. Table service only.