New Orleans restaurant passing out food to first responders at hotel collapse site

NEW ORLEANS - A popular seafood restaurant in New Orleans is offering some relief to rescue workers who've been searching the the rubble of the Hard Rock Hotel for days.

On Tuesday, WWL reported that Deanie's Seafood sent boxed lunches to those still working at the site where a portion of the hotel collapsed onto Canal Street Saturday.

Local restaurant, @DeaniesSeafood passes out lunch to first responders working the Hard Rock Hotel collapse. @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/uXTEk68xDd — Meghan Kee (@MeghanKeeWWL) October 15, 2019

A third person was found dead in the debris Monday, and search efforts continue for another missing person.

City officials have said the two large cranes at the site are unstable and in danger falling, prompting an extended evacuation in the surrounding area and complicating clean-up efforts

City leaders say an investigation into the collapse will be pursued after search and rescue is completed.