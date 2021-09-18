82°
Latest Weather Blog
New Orleans residents host 'Trash Parade' after no trash pickup for nearly 3 weeks
NEW ORLEANS - Residents walked the streets, holding smelly garbage the city has neglected to pick up since Hurricane Ida.
Protesters even fashioned outfits made of single-use items, like garbage bags and aluminum cans for their walk through the rainy streets.
The Trash Parade, a protest/Carnival-style satire of the city’s garbage removal crisis, takes place in the pouring rain. Heading from the Marigny to City Hall. #trashparade ?@NOLAnews? pic.twitter.com/iSExEA6uQq— Doug MacCash (@dougmaccash) September 18, 2021
Trending News
The Trash Parade began at the Marigny and ended at City Hall.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Amazon hopes to bring jobs, business to the capital area with new...
-
BR mayor meets with feds in New Orleans to view storm aftermath
-
BRPD officer hit by drunk driver back home nearly a month later
-
Afghan refugees expected to start arriving in Baton Rouge by end of...
-
News 2 Geaux: Homeowners fed up with flooding, debris