New Orleans residents host 'Trash Parade' after no trash pickup for nearly 3 weeks

NEW ORLEANS - Residents walked the streets, holding smelly garbage the city has neglected to pick up since Hurricane Ida.

Protesters even fashioned outfits made of single-use items, like garbage bags and aluminum cans for their walk through the rainy streets.

The Trash Parade, a protest/Carnival-style satire of the city’s garbage removal crisis, takes place in the pouring rain. Heading from the Marigny to City Hall. #trashparade ?@NOLAnews? pic.twitter.com/iSExEA6uQq — Doug MacCash (@dougmaccash) September 18, 2021

The Trash Parade began at the Marigny and ended at City Hall.