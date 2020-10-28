New Orleans residents brace for Hurricane Zeta

NEW ORLEANS – Hurricane Zeta is the fifth hurricane to hit Louisiana this year. It’s the first one that is impacting New Orleans, though and with so many storms before it many waited until the last minute to get ready.

“We were trying to get some tuna fish and crackers and some bottle of water that’s about it,” Robert Smith said, who stopped by Canseco’s Market in Mid City Wednesday with his father, but they were too late.

“Most stores around here are closing at noon, we want our employees to get home safe,” said Rodney Sensebe, who works at the store.

Others spent the day cleaning out their catch basin and removing loose tree limbs near their home. The wind from Hurricane Zeta is expected to cause power outages and damage to houses and buildings.

“It looks like it’s last but not least for us,” a New Orleans resident said.

Of course, already prepared many also took it easy leading up to Zeta’s landfall.

“I drink,” Rodney Beals said laughing, who was hanging out on his porch with his neighbors in Mid City. “I’ll probably hand out here until I can’t. Sometimes the rain goes away and from the porch and it’s really nice so you can sit out here and enjoy your wine or your bourbon and relax.”

Mayor Latoya Cantrell encouraged people to stay indoors starting at 2 p.m. That created a busy morning for those in New Orleans – a sign that preparing for another storm is the last thing people wanted to do.

“I think people are just worn out since there’s been so many storms so the panic mind didn’t happen until yesterday, late last night and into today,” Beals said. “But we should always prepare for a storm because you never know which way you’re going to turn and which way it’s going to land.

Business owners say as long as they have power Thursday they’ll be reopening again.