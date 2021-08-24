New Orleans resident has serious West Nile case

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The City of New Orleans says a city resident has a serious case of West Nile virus, and an airplane will spray part of the city for mosquitoes Tuesday night.

The state health department reported the case this week, saying it involves the patient’s brain or nervous system, a news release from the New Orleans Mosquito, Termite and Rodent Control Board said. The symptoms began showing up the week of Aug. 13.

Weather permitting, an insecticide against southern house mosquitoes will be sprayed over part of the city between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The virus can be spread if a mosquito bites a person after biting an infected bird.

Most infected people don’t have any symptoms, and most cases are similar to the flu. But the disease can cause lasting effects and even death.