81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New Orleans resident has serious West Nile case

4 hours 51 minutes 30 seconds ago Tuesday, August 24 2021 Aug 24, 2021 August 24, 2021 3:41 AM August 24, 2021 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The City of New Orleans says a city resident has a serious case of West Nile virus, and an airplane will spray part of the city for mosquitoes Tuesday night.

The state health department reported the case this week, saying it involves the patient’s brain or nervous system, a news release from the New Orleans Mosquito, Termite and Rodent Control Board said. The symptoms began showing up the week of Aug. 13.

Weather permitting, an insecticide against southern house mosquitoes will be sprayed over part of the city between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The virus can be spread if a mosquito bites a person after biting an infected bird.

Trending News

Most infected people don’t have any symptoms, and most cases are similar to the flu. But the disease can cause lasting effects and even death.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days