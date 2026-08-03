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New Orleans resident finds body inside bag near City Park

1 hour 10 minutes 38 seconds ago Monday, August 03 2026 Aug 3, 2026 August 03, 2026 9:13 AM August 03, 2026 in News
Source: WWL-TV
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS — A resident in New Orleans discovered a bag in a backyard containing a body on Sunday afternoon, according to a report by WWL-TV.

Police said the discovery was reported around 5 p.m. on Bancroft Drive near City Park.

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Details about the person's death or identity have not been released at this time. 

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