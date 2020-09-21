New Orleans reopening parks, will resume high school sports

NEW ORLEANS - The City of New Orleans announced Monday it will follow suit with the rest of the state and allow high athletics to return.

According to WWL-TV, city officials said high school and youth athletics activity will resume Monday. The reintroduction of high school sports will include restrictions on crowd sizes, mask requirements, and testing and hygiene protocols for athletes and sports staffs.

The city will also reopen public parks and playgrounds as part of the move.

Spectators are limited to 25-percent capacity or 250 people, whichever is less, in an outdoor setting and 25 percent or 100 people, whichever is less, at indoor events.

Earlier this month, the Louisiana High School Athletics Association announced plans to resume high school football starting in early October.