New Orleans: Reenactment to honor largest slave rebellion in U.S. history

Dread Scott, Artist Photo: The Independent Florida Alligator

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - More than 200 years after the largest slave rebellion in American history, hundreds of reenactors will retrace their journey through the sugar plantation country of southeastern Louisiana.

The reenactment was conceived by artist Dread Scott. His work focuses on racial injustice and oppression.

The reenactors will dress in period costumes and carry machetes or muskets as they march 26 miles (42 kilometers) on Friday and Saturday from LaPlace to the New Orleans outskirts.

Scott said the project sprung from his interest in concepts of how people liberate themselves. He was also intrigued at learning about the little-known rebellion's goals and how close it came to success.

The slaves who carried out the rebellion intended to establish a free republic in New Orleans but it was viciously put down.