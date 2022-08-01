New Orleans rapper Mystikal booked in Ascension Parish for rape, held without bond

PRAIRIEVILLE - Mystikal, a rapper from New Orleans who has been accused of rape twice in the past two decades, was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on his third count of alleged sex crimes.

Arrest records say Michael Tyler, 52, better known by his stage name Mystikal, was arrested Sunday and booked on several charges, including false imprisonment and first-degree rape.

An arrest warrant detailed the violent assault, which happened Saturday and involved an ex-dating partner who was visiting Tyler's home in Prairieville. Documents said Tyler accused the woman of stealing $100 cash from him before punching her, pulling braids out of her hair and taking her keys and phone to prevent her from leaving.

After he allegedly raped the woman, she phoned a friend who met her at a Baton Rouge hospital. At the emergency room, a sexual assault kit was performed on the victim and deputies found injuries consistent with her description of the assault.

Mystikal previously faced sexual crime allegations in 2004 after sexually assaulting his hairstylist, news outlets reported. He spent six years in prison following the arrest and registered as a sex offender upon his release.

He was arrested again in 2017, surrendering himself to police after learning there was a warrant out for his arrest related to an assault that allegedly happened in a Shreveport casino. The charges from 2017 were eventually dropped, and Mystikal was released from jail on a $3 million bond.

His full list of charges includes first-degree rape, simple robbery, domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment, and simple criminal damage to property. Officials said he will be held without bond.