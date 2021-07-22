New Orleans Public Schools to require masks amid rising COVID-19 case numbers

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans Public School officials are backtracking on their previous plans to let vaccinated students and staff go maskless this fall amid an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases. This fall, all students and staff returning to public schools will be required to mask up, regardless of vaccination status.

According to The Lens NOLA, the New Orleans Public School district has made the change that many other states are making to reduce the spread of the delta variant.

“This requirement is designed to protect our youngest students who are the most vulnerable and not yet able to get the vaccine,” a district press release explained, reports The Lens NOLA.

Although clinical trials are underway for children 12 and below, that age group is still not approved for the vaccine.

The decision comes just a day after Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced an indoor mask advisory for everyone in public spaces, regardless of vaccination status. Now, many are wondering if Baton Rouge schools will follow suit.

Governor John Bel Edwards is scheduled to address rising case numbers across the state Friday afternoon at 3 p.m. You can watch the press conference live on our website or on our Facebook page.