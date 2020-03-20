New Orleans Public Belt Roadway announces $7.29 million grant

NEW ORLEANS - U.S. Transportation Secretary, Elanie L. Chao, recently awarded $7.29 million to the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad (NOPD) as part of the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) Grant.

The funds will be used for the New Orleans Gateway Rail Fluidity and Capacity Improvements Project.

The project is expected to improve efficiencies and increase NOPB’s capacity to switch, interchange and store cars. By building additional railyard space and deploying automated switching technology, NOPB plans to improve productivity within the strategic rail corridor by 30 percent.

The project will also lead to decreases in emissions, the reduced locomotive engine idle and improvements in safety by upgrading from manual to solar-powered switches along with strategic points in the network.

Senator Bill Cassidy praised the project, saying, "Freight from across Louisiana and our country move through the Port of New Orleans. This project will improve its ability to handle more traffic, leading to economic benefits for the workers and the state.”

New Orleans Public Belt Railroad Corporation (NOPBC) is a Class III switching railroad and wholly owned subsidiary of the Port of New Orleans with a mission of serving the Port of New Orleans, local customers, and the New Orleans Rail Gateway. The NOPB connects six Class I railroads to each other and to properties in and near the Port complex.