New Orleans psychiatrist sentenced for healthcare fraud

NEW ORLEANS - Kenner psychiatrist, Padmini Nagaraj, has been sentenced to four years of probation for attempting to commit healthcare fraud.

The sentencing took place Thursday, Jan. 9, when U.S. District Judge Barry W. Ashe assigned Nagaraj to the aforementioned four years, which also includes 250 hours of community service.

Nagaraj admitted to accepting $1,500 a month from different home health agencies between September 2012 and July 2014.

Click here for additional details on the case.