63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New Orleans psychiatrist sentenced for healthcare fraud

2 hours 29 minutes 24 seconds ago Monday, January 13 2020 Jan 13, 2020 January 13, 2020 11:58 AM January 13, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - Kenner psychiatrist, Padmini Nagaraj, has been sentenced to four years of probation for attempting to commit healthcare fraud.

The sentencing took place Thursday, Jan. 9, when U.S. District Judge Barry W. Ashe assigned Nagaraj to the aforementioned four years, which also includes 250 hours of community service. 

Nagaraj admitted to accepting $1,500 a month from different home health agencies between September 2012 and July 2014.  

Click here for additional details on the case. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days