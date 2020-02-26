51°
New Orleans: Pregnant woman hit by car on Mardi Gras

Source: WWL-TV
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - Officials with the New Orleans Police Department say a pregnant woman was struck by a car in Tremé on Mardi Gras, and they suspect that the person behind the wheel was under the influence of alcohol.

According to WWL-TV, the incident occurred near St. Philip Street and North Claiborne Avenue around 7:30 p.m. as the woman was crossing the street. 

The person who hit her was driving a Buick sedan. 

After the collision, she was rushed to an area hospital in serious condition. 

Detectives are investigating the incident, and have yet to officially confirm that the driver was intoxicated. 

