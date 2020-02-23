67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New Orleans police search for missing 13-year-old

1 hour 11 minutes 50 seconds ago Sunday, February 23 2020 Feb 23, 2020 February 23, 2020 1:00 PM February 23, 2020 in News
Source: WWL-TV
By: WBRZ Staff
Gernero Cobbins Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans police are asking the public to assist in their search for a 13-year-old who was last seen Saturday morning. 

WWL-TV reports that Gernero Cobbins was last seen at his home by family members on Saturday around 11 a.m., his family told police they thought the boy left to play basketball in New Orleans East around 6 p.m. 

Cobbins is described as dark-skinned, 4'11, and weighing around 120 lbs. 

Police say the boy does not have a history of running away and doesn't appear to have any physical or mental health issues. 

Investigators urge anyone with knowledge of the youngster's whereabouts to contact them at (504) 658-6070. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days