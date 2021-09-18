New Orleans police: Man shot inside McDonald's

Image: Wynton Yates / WWLTV.com

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans police say a 31-year-old man was shot several times during a possible robbery attempt inside the restroom of a McDonald's restaurant.



Police say the shooting took place shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday in a McDonald's in eastern New Orleans next to Interstate 10. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.



Police did not release the name of the victim. They did not say if anyone had been arrested.



In a statement, police said investigators believe the victim was the possible target of a robbery inside the restroom.