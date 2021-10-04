75°
New Orleans police investigating French Quarter murder
NEW ORLEANS - A man was shot to death in New Orleans French Quarter early Monday morning, New Orleans Police (NOPD) say.
NOPD Department is investigating the homicide that occurred around 5:53 a.m. in the 400 block of Burgundy Street, near its intersection with Conti Street.
According to WDSU, officers who were dispatched to the shooting discovered the man lying on the sidewalk. Emergency Medical Services rushed the man to a local hospital where he died.
An investigation is underway and no further information is available at this time.
Anyone with information that can help solve this crime are asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 822-1111, or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP(7867).
