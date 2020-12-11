New Orleans police investigating bomb threat in French Quarter

73°
Friday, December 11 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - Police closed off a portion of the French Quarter Friday morning as they investigated a reported bomb threat in the area. 

City officials confirmed on social media shortly before 10 a.m. that Decatur Street was closed along Jackson Square while police looked into the threat.

The threat remains under investigation. 

