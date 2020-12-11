New Orleans police investigating bomb threat in French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS - Police closed off a portion of the French Quarter Friday morning as they investigated a reported bomb threat in the area.

City officials confirmed on social media shortly before 10 a.m. that Decatur Street was closed along Jackson Square while police looked into the threat.

The @NOPDNews is responding to a bomb threat in the #FrenchQuarter. Decatur is closed from Wilkerson to Dumaine. Avoid the area while police activity is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/FtMoKqbkG8 — NOLA Ready (@nolaready) December 11, 2020

The threat remains under investigation.