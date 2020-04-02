New Orleans police investigate three homicides occurring within hours of one another

NEW ORLEANS — Throughout most of Louisiana, the virus outbreak has seemed to had a dampening effect on the volume of shootings and other acts of violence.

But this recent reduction in crime changed Wednesday night in New Orleans when three people were killed in two shootings and another incident in the city that occurred within just a few hours.

WWL-TV reports that the attacks spanned from Wednesday night to early Thursday morning and happened across the city -- in the Fairgrounds, St. Roch and Gentilly neighborhoods.

New Orleans Police said two men were shot Wednesday night and a third was reported murdered early Thursday morning, although his cause of death was not immediately clear.

The first death was reported to police around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, within the 2700 block of Marigny Street in the St. Roch neighborhood.

The victim was declared dead at the scene.

Later, police discovered the man had a gunshot wound, and NOPD detectives reclassified the shooting as a homicide.

About four hours later, a man was shot and killed in the chest just off Broad Street, at the intersection of N. Broad and Bayou Road, a normally busy spot with several businesses.

Around 5 a.m. Thursday, a third man was found dead at the intersection of Elysian Fields Avenue and Gentilly Boulevard, another spot that is typically busy with foot and vehicle traffic.

NOPD officials said they were investigating the death as a homicide but could not immediately say the believed cause of death.

The victims, all unidentified men, will be taken to the Orleans Parish Coroner's office, who will release their names and official causes of death after notifying the families.

No possible motives nor suspects were given by police officials, but they did not say they believed any were connected.

Anyone with information that could lead to arrests in these incidents should call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.