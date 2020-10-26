New Orleans police investigate shooting death of man near City Park

NEW ORLEANS - As Louisiana's homicide numbers continue to spike, New Orleans Police are investigating the Saturday night murder of a man killed near City Park, according to WWL-TV.

New Orleans police were dispatched to the intersection of Alfred and Sere streets, WWL-reports a few blocks east of City Park around 10:45 p.m. Saturday and upon arriving officials found a man suffering from "an undetermined number" of gunshot wounds, according to the NOPD.

Police say wounded man was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where he died. At this time, no information about a possible suspect or motive has been released.

As of September, a City Council consultant's analysis of FBI data placed the city of New Orleans as fourth among America’s deadliest large cities in 2019, and Louisiana remained the nation’s most murderous state for a 31st consecutive year, nola.com reports.

According to this data, nearly all of the state’s major cities — Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lake Charles, Lafayette and Alexandria — had 2019 homicide rates that were more than double the national average of 5 killings per 100,000 residents.