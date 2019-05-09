79°
Latest Weather Blog
New Orleans Police investigate body found in burning car
NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans police are investigating a body found in a burning car.
Local media reports Thursday that firefighters were putting out a fire in a burning car when they found the body of an unidentified man inside.
Authorities later determined that it was a homicide and are investigating.
The body has been sent to the coroner's office to determine how he died.
Once next of kin have been identified, the man's name will be released.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputy fired after video shows him slamming suspect's head into SUV
-
Mayor to consider budget cut in preparation for St. George split
-
Man charged with burglary may have pulled off more complicated crime
-
City department heads react to mayor's request for proposed budget cuts
-
Possible tornado touches down in Zachary