New Orleans Police investigate body found in burning car

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans police are investigating a body found in a burning car.



Local media reports Thursday that firefighters were putting out a fire in a burning car when they found the body of an unidentified man inside.



Authorities later determined that it was a homicide and are investigating.



The body has been sent to the coroner's office to determine how he died.



Once next of kin have been identified, the man's name will be released.